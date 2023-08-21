Report: Kah-Nee-Ta Resort looking at June 2024 opening

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Kah-Nee-Ta Resort is reportedly pushing back its date for reopening.

After delays and a storm, the resort remains under construction. KWSO reports the new projected opening date is June 2024.

The renovations include new pools, villas and more. You can find the latest on the construction efforts at its website.

Central Oregon Daily News checked out the work being done back in June. At that time, the grand opening was planned for next spring.

