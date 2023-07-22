Warm Springs Tribe adopts missing, murdered indigenous persons response plan

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has adopted a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Tribal Community Response Plan (TCRP), the Department of Justice announced Friday.
The DOJ said the TCRP serves as a guide for how Tribal law enforcement and community members will respond when someone goes missing from a Tribal community.
The goal, DOJ said, is to recognize the critical need for an immediate and consistent response to missing persons reports from the Warm Springs Reservation. It will create a formal process for responding to and investigating those reports and outline what actions Tribal authorities will take.
The DOJ said the Warm Springs TCRP establishes four different sets of guidelines relevant to MMIP:
- Law enforcement
- Victim services
- Public and media communications
- Community outreach
“When someone goes missing from a Tribal community, it is an urgent and time-sensitive situation. A community response plan ensures that all available resources—government, law enforcement, and community members—are quickly deployed in support of a full and thorough investigation,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Natalie Wight said in a statement.
The District of Oregon is one of six pilot program districts working to develop community response plans in accordance with a national MMIP initiative, the department said.