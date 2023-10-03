Warm Springs man’s face injured while training young horse; GoFundMe launched

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A GoFundMe has been launched for a horse trainer from Warm Springs after he was seriously injured while training a young stud horse.

The fundraiser said Harry Hisatake took a serious blow to the mouth last Friday. He lost most of his teeth, broke his jaw and had to have his lip sown up.

After being taken to Bend for oral and maxillofacial surgery, he will have to stay away from work while he recovers.

The GoFundMe, started by his daughter, is looking to raise $4,000 to cover his living expenses. As of Tuesday afternoon, $2,500 had been raised.

“My father is a caring man who always lends a helping hand to anyone that asks. I am asking the community, our friends, family & clients to consider making a donation to help my father,” his daughter wrote.