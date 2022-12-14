Warm Springs tribe receives $7 million in grants for high-speed internet

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is due to receive nearly $7 million in grants to expand high-speed internet access on tribal lands.

The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) said Wednesday the Warm Springs tribe will receive the $6,988,050 in grants from the Internet for All initiative.

The initiative provides $65 billion to expand affordable and reliable high-speed Internet access in communities across the U.S.

NTIA said the grant to Warm Springs will connect more than 930 homes with the high-speed internet connectivity.

“This NTIA funding opportunity will greatly assist us in bringing a service to our community that is essential to living in today’s world, allowing our youth and community members to connect with educational services and have access to additional services that otherwise would not be available,” Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Chairman Johnathan Smith said in a statement.