▶️ Warm Springs gets $211,000 from Justice Dept. to battle sex crimes

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Nearly $211,000 in funding is headed to Warm Springs to protect the community.

Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced the Department of Justice will send the money to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to prevent sex crimes.

The DOJ provides services and training for tribal agencies and resources for the community. It also gives funds for a full time dedicated administrator.

“The U.S. government can do more to protect children from predators on and off tribal land, and it is long past time for that to happen,” Wyden said in a statement.

“We must do everything in our power to prevent sexual assault and abuse, and protect vulnerable communities in Oregon facing disproportionate rates of sexual violence, including tribal communities,” Merkley said in a statement.

RELATED: Bend Police posing as minors arrest 28 in four-month sex crimes sting

RELATED: $100,000 reward for man accused of coercing women into online porn videos