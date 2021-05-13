Warm Springs Fire & Safety brush truck stolen

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Warm Springs Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a stolen truck…a stolen fire truck.

The agency posted on Facebook Thursday someone took off with the Warm Springs Fire & Safety red, 2012 Ford F350 brush truck.

It has the department’s logos on it.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety said in its own Facebook post the theft “puts a struggle on the department’s logistical factors for not having the proper apparatus to respond to emergencies in the community.”

If you have any information, call 541-53-1171.