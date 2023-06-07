Grass fire prompts evacuation of Warm Springs K-8 Academy

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A grass fire forced the evacuation of the Warm Springs K-8 academy Tuesday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

A witness said the fire started near the end of the school day, crossed a road and made a run along the school. People were asked to evacuate at about 3:30 p.m. and leave the grounds.

KWSO reports the fire has forced the cancellation of a Family Science Night for students and families. The station also reports that school is canceled on Wednesday.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: 2 major insurance companies withdraw from California; wildfires among reasons

RELATED: New data backs up what Central Oregonians know: Wildfire smoke getting worse

Crews from multiple agencies were reportedly called in to assist, working in the Greeley Heights and East Tenino Road areas.

Central Oregon Daily News is trying to obtain more information from Jefferson County and Warm Springs fire officials.