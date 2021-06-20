Warm Springs fire burns at 4,300 acres, 0% containment

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A fire on the Warm Springs Reservation is burning on an estimated 4,300 acres and is at 0% containment as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The fire, called the S-503 fire, is located on the north end of the reservation and is moving in the southeast direction.

Due to the fire, there is a Level 3 “GO NOW” evacuation in effect for a portion of Kelley Springs Road to the northeast of the fire. There’s also a Level 2 “GET READY” notice for anyone that was previously under the Level 1 evacuation notice, east of Kelley Springs to Reservation Road. That includes Walters Corners and the community of Pine Grove.

The perimeter is changing rapidly, according to Javin Dimmick with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Natural Resources. The fire is around three miles east of Highway 26 and eight miles north of Simnasho in Maupin.

Temperatures in the 80s and low humidity will elevate fire weather concerns through Monday. Winds are predicted to be light but are shifting throughout the day from the northeast, pushing the fire toward the southwest, Dimmick said.

Main areas of concern are structures in the Pine Grove area northeast of the fire. Another area of concern is to the southwest, as winds are predicted to shift throughout the day. Crews are working to hold the northwest anchor point and establish a new control line along the northeast and southwest flanks.

Crews are continuing to arrive and additional aerial support has been ordered.

Map courtesy of the Oregon Department of Forestry.