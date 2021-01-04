Warm Springs crash kills Washington man; HWY 26 closed for 5+ hours

A Washington man died Sunday in a three-car crash on Highway 27 north of Warm Springs.
Oregon State Police said the crash happened around 11:50 a.m. when an eastbound Dodge Ram 1500 driven by 33-year-old Ryan Ranson of Lake Steves, Wash. sideswiped a westbound Toyota Highlander and then collided with a westbound Ford F-350.
The crash happened about six miles south of the Highway 216/Highway 26 junction.
Ranson died at the scene, OSP said.
The other drivers and their seven passengers were not injured.
The crash closed Highway 26 for five and a half hours.
OSP was assisted by ODOT, Warm Springs Fire and Rescue, and the Warm Springs Police Department.
Join the Conversation