Warm Springs crash kills Washington man; HWY 26 closed for 5+ hours

A Washington man died Sunday in a three-car crash on Highway 27 north of Warm Springs.

Oregon State Police said the crash happened around 11:50 a.m. when an eastbound Dodge Ram 1500 driven by 33-year-old Ryan Ranson of Lake Steves, Wash. sideswiped a westbound Toyota Highlander and then collided with a westbound Ford F-350.

The crash happened about six miles south of the Highway 216/Highway 26 junction.

Ranson died at the scene, OSP said.

The other drivers and their seven passengers were not injured.

The crash closed Highway 26 for five and a half hours.

OSP was assisted by ODOT, Warm Springs Fire and Rescue, and the Warm Springs Police Department.