Warm Springs man sentenced to federal prison for attempted murder

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The following is from the U.S. Attorney’s Office:

PORTLAND, Ore.—A Warm Springs, Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today for using a motor vehicle to intentionally strike and severely injure a person known to them on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation.

Quinten Xavier Greene, 25, was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. Greene was also ordered to pay $20,000 in restitution.

According to court documents, on March 18, 2023, an adult victim was found lying, severely injured, in a ditch on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation. The individual reported that someone, later identified as Greene, had intentionally swerved their vehicle and hit him. The victim, who sustained a traumatic brain injury and fractures to his legs and multiple ribs, was taken to a hospital in Madras, Oregon, for treatment and, later, because of the severity of their injuries, transferred to a hospital in Bend, Oregon.

RELATED: Randall Kilby found guilty of Bend double murder; faces 2nd murder trial

Warm Springs Tribal Police officers spoke with a witness who recounted driving with Greene to meet the victim, and observing Greene swerve his vehicle to hit the victim.

On May 9, 2023, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a four-count indictment charging Greene with attempted murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. On September 22, 2023, Greene pleaded guilty to a one-count superseding criminal information charging him with attempted murder.

This case was investigated by the Warm Springs Tribal Police Department with assistance from the FBI. It was prosecuted by Pamela Paaso, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.