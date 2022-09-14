▶️ New Area of Known Wolf Activity identified in Warm Springs

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Department Of Fish And Wildlife has designated a new Area Of Known Wolf Activity in Warm Springs.

Two wolves were first found in December 2021 by tribal biologists.

After a break in sightings, two pups were caught on trail cams this past August, showing wolves were still in the area.

All reported locations have been on the reservation so far.

According to ODFW, if the group still has at least four wolves at the end of 2022, the group will be called the Warm Springs Pack.

