Warm Springs announces essential services available

The following services will be in effect during the Tribal government closure March 30, 2020 to April 10, 2020. These are subject to change.

Secretary-Treasurer/CEO: 8 am – 4 pm M-F. Access to public is closed. Available by email: michele.stacona@wstribes.org

Human Resources: Available by email. Please contact cheryl.tom@wstribes.org or caroI.funk@wstribes.org

Finance: Staggered hours . Access to public is closed. Available by email. Please contact alfred.estimo@wstribes.org or dennis.johnson@wstribes.org

Managed Care Program: Available by email, concentrating on IHS referrals only. Please contact michael.collins@wstribes.org

Procurement : Available by email. Emergency requests only. Please contact libby.chase@wstribes.org, dawn.smith@wstribes.org , or raymond.shike@wstribes.org

ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES:

Vital Stats: available for funeral grants by calling dispatch 541-553-1171. Minor Trust letters will be accepted by appointment or can be emailed to michele.stacona@wstribes.org. Please call 541-553-3232for an appointment.

Appeals Court, Probate, Records Center closed.

Mail & Reception available Monday & Thursday 9 am – 1 pm. Access to public closed.

Legal Aid available for Bail/Bond hearings only (a.m.) Office will take calls only 8 am to 3pm (541) 553-2212.

Tribal Court: Available only for: daily court hearings for new arrests, Restraining Orders, and Emergency Child Neglect Cases. Please contact eliah.sorrelhorse@wstribes.org

PUBLIC SAFETY:

Warm Springs Police and Fire & Safety Departments – normal operations

Prosecution available only for: new arrests, bail bonds and preliminary hearings. All other offices closed.

Acting GM Public Safety contact nancy.seyler@wstribes.org, Phone (541) 553-3300

PUBLIC UTILITIES

Water & Wastewater – Water Crew hours 7:00 am – 3:30 pm M-F Wastewater Crew 8:00 am – 4:30 pm M-F

Water Treatment Plant – Sunday 10 am – 7 pm, Monday-Wednesday 8 am – 4 pm, Thurs.-Friday 8 am – 7 pm, Saturday 10 am – 7 pm. Contact Chico Holliday 541-460-2707 or On-call personnel at 541-777-1335

Building Maintenance – Sunday – Wed., 6am – 5pm; Lead person, Alvis (541) 325-6745 Wed. – Saturday, 6am – 5pm; Lead person Tammi (541) 588-0619

Janitorial – Mon. – Friday, 8 am – 5 pm; contact Solomon (541) 460-0267 M on . – Friday, 3 pm – 11 pm; contact Solomon (541) 460-0267

Environmental Health & Sanitation – Normal hours. Includes trash pick-up.

Health & Wellness Center Facilities Management (IHS Clinic) – Normal hours.

Administration – Available by phone or email. (541) 553-3246 or sandra .greene@wstrib es.org. Access to public is closed.

GM Public Utilities – Travis Wells, telework, Phone (541) 460-1262, travis.wells@wstribes.org

NATURAL RESOURCES:

Timber Harvest Monitoring and Accounting – Available by email contact Vernon Wolf; vernon.wolf@ctwsbrnr.org Phone 541-553-8227

Wildland Fire – Office closed. On-call.

Tree Planting – Available by email contact Vernon Wolf; Vernon.wolf@ctwsbrnr.org Phone 541-553-8227

Hatchery Operations – Available by email contact Brad Houslet; brad.houslet@ctwsbnr.org Phone 541-553-2014

Enforcement – Available by phone or email contact Doug Calvin. doug.calvin@ctwsbnr.org Phone 541-553-2043; Oswald Tias, oswald.tias@ctwsbnr.org Phone 541-553-2033

Farm Operations – Available by phone or email contact Zane Wilson, zane.wilson @ctwsbnr.org Phone 541-553-2047

Ceremonial Fishing Monitoring – Available by phone or email contact Mark Manion, mark.manion@ctwsbnr.org Phone 541-553-2042

Cultural Resources, Fisheries, GIS, Natural Resource Planning, Range & Ag, Water & Soils offices closed.

GM Natural Resources – Contact robert.brunoe@ctwsbnr.org, Phone 541-553-2015, M-F 8 am – 5 pm, Access to public is closed.

HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES

Senior Program – Food Delivery Monday, Wednesday & Friday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m .

Warming Shelter – Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Open till April 10, 2020

Community Health Program – Normal operations@ IHS.

CPS – Emergency placement only.

Community Health Resource Center – On call only. (503) 510-8270, (541) 553- 1705

Behavioral Health Services (Community Counseling Center) – On call for crisis. Call Dispatch 553-1171.

KWSO/Spilyay Tymoo – Limited services. Continue to broadcast regular programming including important updates/information. Send information or inquiries to kwso@wstribes.org.

Community Wellness Center – on call only. (503) 510-8270, (541) 553-1705

Tribal Social Services – Open 8 am to noon. Contact 541-553-3415. Commodities, by appointment only, by calling 541-553-3579.

Prevention – On call only. (503) 510-8270, (541) 553-1705

GM Health & Human Services – Contact caroline.cruz@wstribes.org (503) 510- 8270, (541) 553-1705, Teleworking M-F.

EDUCATION:

Early Childhood Center – Limited daycare services will be provided during this time for essential employees of Public Safety, Public Utilities, Indian Health Services and some Tribal Enterprises/Government. No visitors are allowed. Access to parents only. All people entering building must sanitize or wash their hands.

All other Education offices closed.

GM Education – contact valerie.switzler@wstribes.org; Phone (541) 553-1543, M-F 8 am – 5 pm. Access to public is closed.

HIGH LOOKEE LODGE: Normal operations. No visitors allowed. Contact Jolene Greene; jolene.greene@wsrtibes.org , Phone 541-553-1182

OFFICE OF INFORMATION SYSTEMS: Working remotely. Will respond to calls and work orders. Director of OIS, Todd Stum contact todd.stum@ wstribes.org , Phone 541-553-3275

TERO Program: Available by email or phone. TERO clients can complete a “skills survey” online at www.WSTERO.com. Completed skills surveys can be emailed to wendell.jim@wstribes.org or mary.emhoolah@wstribes.org. TERO clients may call the cell phones provided to check-in and request to be referred/dispatched to ODOT Construction projects. Mary Emhoolah 541-675-5394 or Wendell Jim 541-675-5477.

THREE WARRIORS MARKET: Monday-Friday 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday/Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

GAMING REGULATORY: Gaming Commission office closed. Surveillance operating on staggered shifts. Contact Josephine Johnson; Josephine.johnson@wstribes.org

TRIBAL COUNCIL SUPPORT: Office closed.

BUREAU OF INDIAN AFFAIRS: Available by phone only. Access to public is closed. Floy (Lori) Anderson, Superintendent (541) 553-2437. Denys Schjoll, Secretary (541) 553-2411. Regen (Tobi) Smith-Morales, Realty Specialist (541) 553-2420. Angela Tohet, Social Services Rep (541) 553-2441