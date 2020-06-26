Warm Springs advised to boil water after mainline break

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (AP) — Residents on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation have been advised to boil water before using it because of a break in the water delivery system.

The Bulletin reports the boil water notice was issued after a mainline break where the water pipes cross Shitike Creek, according to the public utilities branch of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

The break could allow harmful microbes into the water system, which if consumed could cause diarrhea, cramps, headaches and other symptoms, and could pose a special health risk to infants, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.

Officials say the water is expected to be safe to drink again around July 4.