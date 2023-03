by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Warm Springs man was killed and a passenger injured early Friday morning in a crash on HWY 26 near milepost 105 in Jefferson County.

Kurtis Lee Boise, 40 years-old, was westbound when the 2001 Ford F-150 he was driving went off the road and rolled according to Oregon State Police.

The passenger, a Madras man, received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The single vehicle crash occurred around 3:10 a.m. and the cause is still under investigation.