She enlisted for a chance at an education and it was a choice that changed her life. In this week’s War Story, we are introduced to Irene Richardson, a Navy veteran who served during the Korean War and saw the aftermath of war first hand, while tending to wounded soldiers.

Thanks to Gary Gruner Chevrolet Buick GMC for sponsoring War Stories and giving us the time and resources to tell the stories of Central Oregon’s war veterans every Monday night on Central Oregon Daily.