Warm Springs burglary suspect faces federal charges after arrest

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A wanted Warm Springs man was arrested Tuesday and faces federal charges stemming from a burglary at the Tribal Utilities Department earlier this year.

Levi Joshline Jim was wanted on two tribal warrants, a Jefferson County felony warrant and a Washington State warrant in addition to being the primary suspect in a breaking and entering/theft case involving a stolen Ford F350 pickup, a utility detector, security system and tools.

Warm Springs Tribal Police Chief Bill Elliott said detectives were in the Upper Dry Creek area on Tuesday and saw a man who was identified as Jim.

When the detectives attempted to contact Jim, he ran but was captured after a brief chase.

Based on the follow-up interview Jim, and other evidence, the WSTPD detectives determined they had enough probable cause to charge him with the theft at Tribal Utilities, theft of the tribal pick-up and other break-ins that had been occurring around the reservation.

Jim’s Jefferson County felony warrant was the result of an indictment for multiple burglaries that occurred at businesses in Madras during the month of October.

He was jailed on the outstanding warrants until formal charges can be made in Tribal Court, and as the theft from Tribal Utilities qualifies as Theft or Embezzlement from a Tribal Organization, a federal offense, this case will be forwarded to the United States Attorney’s Office for review of charges.