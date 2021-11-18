Wanted Terrebonne man arrested on multiple weapons charges

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A wanted Terrebonne man was arrested Wednesday on multiple weapons charges, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Street crimes detectives and members of the Deschutes County SWAT team and Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team served a search warrant at the home in the 300 block of F Ave. in Terrebonne.

They were looking for 38-year-old Jimmy Herrera, who was wanted on several charges in Deschutes County, according to Sgt. Doug Sullivan.

Herrera was arrested without incident and during a search of the home, detectives found three guns, multiple sets of brass knuckles, two switch-blade knives and a user amount of meth.

He was jailed and charged with three counts of felon in possession of a firearm, three counts of felon in possession of a restricted weapon, possession of meth and other charges.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office street crimes unit focuses enforcement on street level drug cases and quality of life issues connected to property crimes throughout Deschutes County.