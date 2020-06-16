Wanted man with knife arrested after fight with 7-Eleven clerk

A wanted felon on parole was arrested Monday night after allegedly causing a disturbance in a 7-Eleven, fighting with the store clerk and threatening him with a knife, according to Bend Police.

Cpl. Kyle Voll said the incident started around 10:45 when officers responded to a fight at the 7-Eleven on Franklin Avenue.

Witnesses said a man was attacking and punching a store employee. Officers en route learned one of the men tried to use a knife during the fight.

Voll said when officers arrived on scene they found the two men still fighting. Both were detained, but after learning the involvement of the two subjects, the victim was identified and released.

The investigation revealed that 32-year-old Joshua Seeley and a female companion had been in the store creating a disturbance and cursing at employees. When employees asked Seeley and his friend to leave the store, Seeley became verbally aggressive and challenged the employee to a fight, Voll said.

The employee, a 25-year-old man, declined to engage but tried to escort Seeley out of the store.

Once outside the store, Seeley punched the employee in the face, Voll said.

During the fight, Seeley made threats to kill the man and Seeley reached for a knife he had sheathed on his hip. The employee was able to gain control of the knife and took it from Seeley.

A bystander was able to secure the knife and made attempts to separate the two.

The employee was treated for his injuries on the scene by Bend Fire & Rescue. Seeley was arrested and taken to St Charles for injuries sustained during the fight.

Seeley was later taken to the Deschutes County Jail on charges of first and second-degree assault, menacing, and the unlawful use of a weapon.

He was also wanted for Oregon State Parole Board felony warrant.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Bend Police Department at 322-2960.