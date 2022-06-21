Wanted Central Oregon man arrested after escaping psychiatric unit

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from St. Charles Medical Center reporting that Jeremy Allbritton had returned himself to the hospital.

Allbritton assaulted hospital staff and escaped from the psychiatric unit on Monday, June 20 at around 8:30 a.m.

Bend Police responded and, with help from Deschutes County Sheriff’s deputies, took Allbritton into custody around 11:30 p.m. the same day.

He was taken to the Deschutes County Jail on charges of coercion, menacing, fourth-degree assault, harassment, two Deschutes County warrants, a California warrant and a violation of his release agreement.