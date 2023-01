by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes National Forest is recommending people re-think a trip to Wanoga Sno-Park for sledding this weekend.

“Due to recent warm weather & lack of fresh snow, the sledding hill at Wanoga Snow Play is extremely hardpacked with some large bumps,” the Forest Service said on social media.

DNF is suggesting people find another outdoors option this weekend.

