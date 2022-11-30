▶️ Court leaves injunction in place against logging around Walton Lake

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A federal court has granted a motion to leave an injunction in place that prevents the U.S. Forest Service from logging in the Ochoco National Forest.

according to the environmental group Blue Mountains Biodiversity Project, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals granted the motion stopping logging of the mature and old forest around Walton Lake last week.

Officials from the Ochoco National Forest confirmed the motion, but would not comment on the litigation to Central Oregon Daily News.

The forest around Walton Lake has been the focus of this case after the Forest Service authorized logging of trees on 35 acres of land.

The case could be resolved by the spring.

