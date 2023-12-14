▶️ 40 acres of trees with laminated root rot removed around Walton Lake

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The forest around Walton Lake in the Ochoco Mountains east of Prineville looks a lot different after a project to remove diseased trees.

Forty acres of Douglas and Grand firs infected with laminated root rot have been cut and removed. The Ochoco National Forest said the infected trees posed a significant risk of failing without warning and falling on visitors at the popular lake 30 miles east of Prineville.

“When folks come here, we really want them to know before they get here, so they can be prepared. When they come around this corner, it is going to be a big and significant visual change,” said Ochoco National Forest Public Information Officer Kassidy Kern.

Trees and vegetation that are resistant to root rot will be planted in the harvested areas, but the area will look different for many years.

Central Oregon Daily’s Brooke Snavely will explore the Walton Lake Restoration Project on the Dec. 20 edition of “The Great Outdoors.“