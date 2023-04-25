For sale: Walt Reilly’s in Bend can be yours for $5 million

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Walt Reilly’s, the restaurant and entertainment center on Bend’s west side, is up for sale — or lease.

Broker Dan Kemp says the full location can be purchased for $4.95 million. The restaurant space and rent space can also be leased.

The current owners say you can buy the building for your own use or you can build off of what has already been started.

The flyer highlights that the building was fully remodeled in 2020. It has a full service state-of-the-art kitchen with walk-in freezer; has potential to add four food carts; and has a capacity of more than 450 people, making it one of the largest event spaces in Bend.

Walt Reilly’s has its own mini-golf course as well as a virtual golf simulator to practice your game for the big courses.

The restaurant is located on SW Century Drive near the Simpson Avenue roundabout.

You can see the flyers for the sale and the lease in below.