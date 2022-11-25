Police: Walmart shooter bought gun day of killing, had no criminal history

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities investigating the fatal shootings of six people at a Walmart said that the shooter bought the gun just hours before and left a note with grievances against coworkers on his phone.

Police in Chesapeake, Virginia, issued a news release Friday that says they conducted a forensic analysis of the Walmart supervisor’s phone.

Police say he was the shooter and was found dead at the scene of the shooting late Tuesday of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In the note released by police, he said coworkers harassed him and mocked him.

Police said in their release that he used a 9mm handgun legally purchased on Tuesday morning, hours before the shooting.

The release said he had no criminal history.

Police have identified the victims as Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Lorenzo Gamble, 43; Randy Blevins, 70, and Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16, who were all from Chesapeake; and Tyneka Johnson, 22, of nearby Portsmouth.