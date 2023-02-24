1.2 million candles sold at Walmart recalled for fire, laceration hazards

Some 1.2 million candles, contained glass jars, have been recalled because the jar can break, causing a potential fire and laceration hazard.
The Mainstays Three-Wick Candles were sold exclusively at Walmart.
Here is a full release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission. You can see images of the candles in the photo above.
Description:
This recall involves Mainstays Three-Wicked Candles in round 14-ounce glass jars sold with Halloween and autumn themes. The candles were sold with a metal lid and in seven different names: Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farm House, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion. Mainstays and the candle’s name are printed on the side of the candle. The candles are about 4 inches long by 4 inches wide.
RELATED: Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix unsafe actions
RELATED: Nissan recall: Air bag can knock steering wheel emblem loose
Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and contact Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle to receive a full refund.
Incidents/Injuries:
The firm has received 12 reports of the candle burning too close to the side of the container and the glass cracking, resulting in one report of a minor cut and multiple reports of damage to nearby items. The firm has received one report of a fire.
Sold At:
Walmart stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com from September 2022 through November 2022 for about $7.
Manufacturer(s):
Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle, of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey
Manufactured In:
Recall number:
23-129