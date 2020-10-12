WalletHub names Bend 2nd fastest growing city in the US

 Published on 10/12/2020, 3:53 pm
 Updated on 10/12/2020, 3:54 pm

Bend ranked second, right behind Fort Myers, Fla. in personal-finance website WalletHub’s new report on the 2020’s Fastest-Growing Cities in America.

To determine where the most rapid local economic growth occurred over a period of seven years, WalletHub compared 515 U.S. cities across 17 key metrics.

The data set ranges from population growth to college-educated population growth to the unemployment rate decrease. In addition, the site produced a separate ranking by city size.

Bend topped the report’s rankings for “mid-sized” cities, ahead of Meridian, Idaho, Enterprise, Nev. and Frisco, Texas.

Economic Growth in Bend (1=Fastest-Growing; 258=Avg.):

  • 11th – Population Growth
  • 43rd – Median Household Income Growth
  • 1st – Job Growth
  • 263rd – Poverty Rate Decrease
  • 10th – Regional GDP Growth
  • 163rd – Unemployment Rate Decrease
  • 1st – Growth in Number of Businesses
  • 11th – Working-Age Population Growth
  • 87th – Median House Price Growth

 

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Join the Conversation

Top Local Stories

  541.749.5151

co-daily