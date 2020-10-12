WalletHub names Bend 2nd fastest growing city in the US

Bend ranked second, right behind Fort Myers, Fla. in personal-finance website WalletHub’s new report on the 2020’s Fastest-Growing Cities in America.
To determine where the most rapid local economic growth occurred over a period of seven years, WalletHub compared 515 U.S. cities across 17 key metrics.
The data set ranges from population growth to college-educated population growth to the unemployment rate decrease. In addition, the site produced a separate ranking by city size.
Bend topped the report’s rankings for “mid-sized” cities, ahead of Meridian, Idaho, Enterprise, Nev. and Frisco, Texas.
Economic Growth in Bend (1=Fastest-Growing; 258=Avg.):
- 11th – Population Growth
- 43rd – Median Household Income Growth
- 1st – Job Growth
- 263rd – Poverty Rate Decrease
- 10th – Regional GDP Growth
- 163rd – Unemployment Rate Decrease
- 1st – Growth in Number of Businesses
- 11th – Working-Age Population Growth
- 87th – Median House Price Growth
