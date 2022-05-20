NEW YORK (AP) — Another drop for stocks on Friday pushed the S&P 500 index 20% below its peak set early this year.

The benchmark index was down 2% for the day in afternoon trading and on pace for its seventh straight losing week.

Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine, and a slowdown in China’s economy are all punishing stocks and raising fears about a possible U.S. recession.

If the S&P 500 finishes the day 20% or more below its record, it would enter what Wall Street calls a “bear market.” The last one was in 2020, an unusually brief downturn that sliced 34% off the S&P 500.