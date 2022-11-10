Dow up 1,200 points on cooling inflation report

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street surged to its best day since April 2020 as markets cheered a government report that inflation cooled more than expected last month.
The S&P 500 jumped 5.5% Thursday and the Dow rose nearly 1,200 points as traders took the data as a sign the worst of inflation may have passed.
Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Even bitcoin rose on hopes a slowdown in inflation could mean the Federal Reserve won’t have to be so aggressive about raising interest rates.
Such hikes have been the main reason for Wall Street’s troubles this year and are threatening a recession.
Price increases moderated in the United States last month in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows and consumers grow more cautious.
Consumer inflation reached 7.7% in October from a year earlier and 0.4% from September. The year-over-year increase, a slowdown from 8.2% in September, was the smallest rise since January.
A measure called core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy, rose 6.3% in the past 12 months and 0.3% from September.
The numbers were all lower than economists had expected, and they raised the possibility that the Federal Reserve could decide to slow its interest rate hikes.