Bear market growls on Wall Street as markets tumble worldwide

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is tumbling Monday amid fears a recession is more likely given how unshakeable inflation has become.

The S&P 500 was 2.7% lower in the first trading after investors had the weekend to reflect about a stunning report that showed inflation is getting worse, not better as some had hoped.

The index is more than 20% below its record set early this year. Bond prices are also tumbling as speculation rises the Federal Reserve will get more aggressive to get inflation under control, even if it risks a recession.

Treasury yields again jumped to their highest levels in years.