Tuesday’s Georgia runoff (finally) ends 2022 U.S. Senate midterms

ATLANTA (AP) — The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters to send them to Washington. But without party control of Congress at stake and without other candidates on the ticket, the runoff looks different from the November general election.

We may know Tuesday night who wins the final contest of the 2022 midterm season.

Walker — endorsed by former President Donald Trump — will need to turn out a GOP base that wasn’t enamored with him to start with, and do it without the more popular Gov. Brian Kemp on the ballot.

Warnock must get his coalition of some lower-propensity voting groups to turn out.

Regardless of who wins Tuesday, Democrats will maintain control of the Senate by at least a 50-50 margin. They hold power because Vice President Kamala Harris is also Senate President. She is the tie-break on any votes that do not require a supermajority. That includes the all-important judicial appointments, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

But a Warnock win will give Democrats a 51-49 majority, making it less likely that one of their own can torpedo a vote by themselves.

