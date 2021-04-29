Walk-up COVID vaccines available Saturday at Redmond fairgrounds

Walk-up COVID vaccine appointments are being offered Saturday between noon and 2 p.m. at the Mass Vaccination Clinic at the Deschutes Fair & Expo Center.

First-dose appointments will only be offered at the Mass Vaccination Clinic through the end of next week. Operations will continue through the end of May to complete second-dose appointments.

Residents can choose a convenient time and schedule a vaccine appointment directly by visiting www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com.

Pre-registration for vaccine appointments is no longer required.

“This week, we’re on pace to administer our 100,000th dose at the Mass Vaccination Clinic,” said Molly Wells-Darling, Deputy Incident Commander. “With cases surging, getting your vaccine is an easy way to protect yourself, your loved ones and our community. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, please schedule an appointment today.”

As the Mass Vaccination Clinic concludes operations in May, vaccines will be distributed to local healthcare providers who have been approved by the Oregon Health Authority to offer COVID-19 vaccinations.

Deschutes County Health Services will also continue to offer limited pop-up vaccination clinics across the County.

The Oregon Health Authority has allocated 4,680 first-dose vaccines to Deschutes County for the week of May 3. Everyone 16 or older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine Availability

There are now many options to get vaccinated in Central Oregon:

Mass Vaccination Clinic at Deschutes Fair & Expo Center: No more pre-registration – all you need to do is pick the most convenient appointment time for you. Go to www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com.

Pharmacies: Some pharmacies in Central Oregon are offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments may be available by visiting https://vaccinefinder.org.

Fred Meyer pharmacies offer appointments in Bend and Redmond. For information about appointments and scheduling, visit the Fred Meyer scheduling portal at https://www.fredmeyer.com/rx/covid-eligibility.

Mosaic Medical is providing vaccine appointments to patients. Mosaic Medical patients may visit: https://www.mosaicmedical.org/covid-19-vaccine-scheduling.shtml.

La Pine Community Health Center Clinic is providing vaccine appointments to patients. La Pine Community Health Center patients may visit: https://www.lapinehealth.org/covid-19/.