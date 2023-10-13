▶️ Central Oregonians invited to “Walk to End Alzheimers” Sunday in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” Sunday afternoon, Oct at Riverbend Park in Bend.

Check-in for the event begins at noon, the event festivities will begin at 1 p.m.

The association says everyone is invited to take part in the event.

Good Morning Central Oregon’s Megan Sinclair spoke with Kaitlyn Bertholet, Walk Manager at the Alzheimer’s Association.

