Suspicious package shuts down Wagner Mall in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police were urging people to avoid Wagner Mall after a suspicious package was found outside a business. The Oregon State Police bomb squad was called in.

Police say the 12-inch by 24-inch package was left outside the Pack Ship & More with no packaging labels on it. Police say a previous investigation caused heightened concern that the package could be a threat.

Officers responded and evacuated multiple businesses as a precaution.

The investigation was continuing Friday evening.

Wagner Mall is located near the corner of NE 3rd Street and Revere Avenue. It’s located between Albertson’s and McDonald’s.