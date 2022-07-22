Suspicious package shuts down Wagner Mall in Bend

Wagner Mall suspicious package
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Friday, July 22nd 2022

Bend Police were urging people to avoid Wagner Mall after a suspicious package was found outside a business. The Oregon State Police bomb squad was called in.

Police say the 12-inch by 24-inch package was left outside the Pack Ship & More with no packaging labels on it. Police say a previous investigation caused heightened concern that the package could be a threat.

Officers responded and evacuated multiple businesses as a precaution.

The investigation was continuing Friday evening.

Wagner Mall is located near the corner of NE 3rd Street and Revere Avenue. It’s located between Albertson’s and McDonald’s.

 

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

co-daily

Loading...