WA vaccine eligibility to expand to more groups on March 22

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Starting March 22, workers in agriculture and grocery stores will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, as will those in law enforcement and others included in the next eligibility phase, as long as vaccine supply to the state continues to increase.

Other critical worker groups covered under Phase 1B, Tier 2, are those in food processing, public transit, and firefighters, as well as those working in corrections, prisons, jails or detention centers.

People over age 16 who are pregnant or who have a disability that puts them at high risk have also been added to those eligible for vaccination at that time.