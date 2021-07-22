WA town tops in poor air quality as fires continue to burn

WINTHROP, Wash. (AP) — Officials say the north-central Washington town of Winthrop temporarily had the worst air quality in the country as wildfires in the Methow Valley area continued to burn Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Spokane said on Twitter that Winthrop’s air quality was listed as hazardous on the Air Quality Index’s real-time map.

Two large wildfires in hilly, forested areas near Winthrop and Mazama in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest are keeping part of State Route 20 closed and have also prompted evacuation notices.