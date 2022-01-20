Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

by The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights groups argue is vital for protecting democracy has collapsed.

The outcome late Wednesday was a set setback for President Joe Biden and his party after a raw, emotional debate.

Democrats were unable to change Senate rules change to push past a Republican filibuster.

Biden has been unable to persuade two holdout Democratic senators, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, to change Senate rules for this one bill.

Advocates warn new state laws are making it more difficult to vote in elections.