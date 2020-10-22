Voters to decide future of commercial marijuana in Deschutes County with upcoming measure

Voters will once again decide the future of commercial marijuana businesses in unincorporated Deschutes County.

Measure 9-134 asks whether new pot producers, processors and processing sites should be allowed in areas outside the cities of Bend, Redmond and Sisters.

Voting “no” would uphold the ordinance passed last year, which stopped the issuing of new business licenses.

Approving the measure would overturn that ordinance.

While the county voters’ pamphlet does not include any statements in favor, Terrebonne cannabis farmer Lindsey Pate said there’s plenty of support.

“It really doesn’t make sense to limit new business,” Pate, who is president of the Cascade Cannabis Association, said. “And we’re actually going to lose out on the tax revenue as a county if we are not allowing new businesses.”

Those opposed say marijuana operations threaten the natural resources, property values and rural life of Alfalfa, Tumalo and other communities.

They point out that the measure doesn’t impact businesses already licensed.