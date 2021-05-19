Voters approve $33.8M bond measure for Sisters School District

by Central Oregon Daily News

Several money measures were on the ballots for some Deschutes County residents.

In Sisters, voters approved a $33.8 million bond measure to build a new elementary school and address other district-wide maintenance needs.

As of 8:15 p.m., the measure was passing with 62% of the votes.

According to the district, the current Sisters Elementary is at 106% capacity and will surge to 111% capacity by this fall.

The new school is necessary now to alleviate overcrowding and in the future as city officials predict the town to grow by nearly 30% over the next 10 years.

The money will be used to relocate the school district offices.

La Pine rejected a 27 cents/$1,000 of assessed value local option levy to for the La Pine Recreation District.

The money would have been used to expand youth programs and outdoor education programs while paying for a variety of capital improvements across the park district.

Meanwhile, voters in the Cloverdale Fire Protection District overwhelmingly voted down a local option levy to staff the fire station full time with two firefighters and buy a new ambulance.