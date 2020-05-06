▶️ Voter error likely cause of ballots’ mistaken party affiliation

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Some La Pine residents have recently complained they were sent the wrong ballot.

Deschutes County Clerk Nancy Blankenship said she has tended to a handful of incorrect ballots. Many of the so-called mistakes voters are seeing are due to a lack of updated party information.

“If we sent you the right ballot but you didn’t think so, we want to show you and go through your record and say, this is the voter registration card we got at this point,” Blankenship said. “This is the voter registration card we got at this point and that’s why you got a particular ballot style.”

Blankenship says it’s situations like these that make the voter’s pamphlet such a useful tool. In it, you can find information on how to check your voter registration.

Blankenship said if someone thinks there’s an issue with their ballot, they should call the Deschutes County Clerk’s office to get it sorted out.