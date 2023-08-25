▶️ Portland’s VooDoo Doughnut ranked world’s most-overrated tourist attraction

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A new analysis of millions of Google Reviews finds that Portland’s famous VooDoo Doughnut is actually the most overrated tourist attraction in the world.

USA TODAY analyzed more than 23 million Google reviews of the 500 most popular tourist attractions in 65 countries to come up with its list of the top tourist traps.

“We focused our analysis on mentions of certain keywords that indicate a common negative sentiment among visitors. Those keywords are: ‘tourist trap’, ‘expensive’, and ‘overrated,’’ USA TODAY said.

Not only did VooDoo top their list of the most overrated attractions, it’s also No. 7 on the world’s top tourist traps.

No. 2 on the overrated list was The Little Mermaid in Denmark and the Arashiyama Bamboo Grove in Japan.

The top 3 tourist traps were the Four Corners Monument in Arizona, the Salem Witch Museum in Massachusetts and the Calico Ghost Town in California.

Oregon’s Multnomah Falls was listed as the No. 28 tourist trap in the world.

Three Seattle locations made the tourist trap rankings.

Pike Place Market: No. 10

Space Needle: No. 27

The Original Starbucks: No. 54

The Space Needle was also ranked as the 10th-most overpriced attraction in the world and No. 22 on the most overrated list.

Pike Place Market was ranked the 34th-most overrated attraction.