Volunteers needed for Mt. Bachelor’s clean-up event; 2 season passes up for grabs

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Mt. Bachelor is looking for mountain-loving volunteers this weekend to help with their annual community mountain cleanup and recycling event.

The Play Forever Mountain Cleanup will take place from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26.

This event is part of Mt. Bachelor’s Play Forever sustainability commitment.

Registration is required and is limited to 200 participants each day.

At this year’s clean-up, the Play Forever team will take a handful of volunteers to the Outback area of the mountain to pick up litter and eradicate invasive weeds.

The Environmental Center will also host a sorting station for their Rethink Waste program, providing volunteers with an opportunity to learn how to properly redirect waste – both at the clean-up and at home.

Volunteers should come with face-masks and gloves.

Staff will provide trash bags, grabber tools and free scenic rides up the Pine Marten lift.

A live band will play on the West Village stage.

At the end of each day, one volunteer will win a 2020/21 Full Season Alpine Pass.