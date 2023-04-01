Volunteers build to help kids get a good night’s sleep

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Saw dust filled the air over Redmond Saturday.

Volunteers with Sleep in Heavenly Peace built beds at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center.

The organization’s mission is to provide beds for children who don’t have one of their own.

“Child bedlessness, although not a real word, is a real problem,” said organization founder Luke Mickelson.

It all stared in 2012 as a Boy Scout project in Twin Falls, Idaho when Mickelson heard about family whose child didn’t have a bed.

It has since grown into 336 chapters around the US and three other countries.

“Of course, I’m super proud, super honored, but really it’s the local people here that make it happen, said Mickelson.

He was on hand to help over a hundred volunteers build 100 beds at the event.

If you would like to get involved with the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace you can check out their website.