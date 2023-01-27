Visit Central Oregon Future Fund program taking grant applications

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A new grant program wants to invest $840,000 back into the community with funds from the transient room tax on the High Desert.

The application period is now open for the Visit Central Oregon Future Fund. The program will give grants to projects that focus on sustainability, cultural tourism and accessibility.

Eligible applicants include nonprofits, businesses and cities within the tri-county area and Southern Wasco County.

“It will basically positively impact our region with tourism projects,” said Julia Theisen with Visit Central Oregon. “And we believe that those projects will not only benefit our visitors but our residents as well, by really revitalizing projects within the region.”

Interested applicants have until the end of February to apply. They will know the status of their applications in early April.

