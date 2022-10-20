▶️ Bend Sustainability Fund awards $1.45 million to 9 projects open to visitors

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

More than $1 million in grants is awarded to nine projects that create sustainable experiences in Bend.

The Cascades Theatrical Company performs in a 101-year-old building on Greenwood Avenue in downtown Bend.

“With a building this old we need a new roof, we need new air conditioning, we need new lighting, we need new sound so $45,000 is going to help us with that,” said Gloria Hegidio, Community Theatre of the Cascades board member. “We are delighted to be a part of that because we help the community in so many ways.”

Visit Bend — the city’s tourism marketing organization — awarded $1.4 million to nine projects that protect, steward and create sustainable experiences that are accessible to visitors and locals alike.

“These are projects that no matter who you are in the community, you are probably going to find value in at least a couple of them. That’s a great thing,” said Kevney Dugan, President and CEO of Visit Bend.

This year’s grant recipients include:

Bend BMX which will use $80,000 for track and facility improvements at Big Sky Park in Bend.

The Central Oregon Nordic Club got $38,000 to install new signs and kiosks at four snow parks along the Cascade Lakes Highway.

The Central Oregon Trail Alliance received $157,000 to develop a mountain bike hub at Wanoga Sno Park that will accommodate people who ride adaptive mountain bikes.

Petrich Properties received $450,000 to help develop The Catalyst at 2nd Street and Hawthorne. It will be a public gathering space in Bend’s Central District.

$260,000 goes to restoring the exterior of the Museum at Warm Springs and expand the grounds around the facility.

$142,000 is awarded to the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council to create three new river access points in Riverbend Park.

The Forest Service gets $10,000 to complete construction of the Royal Flush mountain bike trail and trailhead parking.

$250,000 is awarded to the Warm Springs Community Action Team to construct a commissary pavilion that will house new small businesses.

“These are projects that are going to be long lasting and benefit the visitors. Within that though, we love when they have a huge upside for the community as well,” Dugan said.

Click here to see a complete list of the Bend Sustainability Fund grant awards.