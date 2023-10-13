High-tech VR gaming lounge lands in downtown Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Downtown Bend is getting high-tech with the opening of the new Apex Gaming Lounge.

It’s a gaming space focused on virtual reality and simulation indoor sports.

“We’re starting with a focus on driving simulation racing in VR that’s extremely immersive and fun,” Co-Owner Travis Quesenberry said.

RELATED: Apple offering savings accounts for customers. Here’s how it works.

RELATED: How to protect your personal info with some Facebook settings changes

The new business welcomes teams, individual players, and even competitions with your friends who live elsewhere.

They are using the PlayStation 5 and the Oculus Quest virtual reality systems.

The owners say that this new addition adds to the valuable community atmosphere in Bend.