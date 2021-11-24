Virtual open house launches for Bend’s Stevens Road Tract Concept Plan

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend has launched an online open house on the Stevens Road Tract Concept Plan website where people can learn more about the project and provide important feedback.

The open house will be available through December 15.

The City of Bend’s Growth Management Division has begun the first steps towards the development of 261 acres of land on Bend’s east side.

This project is in response to House Bill 3318 recently passed by the Oregon Legislature.

Addressing housing affordability and creating more housing in Bend is a City Council priority.

The Stevens Road Tract project offers a unique approach to adding land to the Urban Growth Boundary for affordable and market rate housing.

Visit: www.bendoregon.gov/stevens-tract