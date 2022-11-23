Walmart employee fired on co-workers in break room; 6 dead

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A witness says a Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees gathered in the break room of a Virginia store. Six people were killed in the country’s second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days.

Police said the assailant also killed himself.

There was no clear motive for the shooting. It left four people in the hospital.

A shopper told a local TV station that the store was busy just before the shooting Tuesday night with people stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.