Complaint over election fraud case filed against Washington state lawyer

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Attorney General’s office has filed a complaint against a Sequim lawyer who has filed lawsuits making meritless claims of widespread voter fraud.

The Seattle Times reports the complaint to the Office of Disciplinary Counsel takes issue with attorney Virginia Shogren for a lawsuit against Gov. Jay Inslee that was recently rejected as “frivolous” by the state Supreme Court.

Shogren represented the Washington Election Integrity Coalition United in the lawsuit. Both were ordered to pay over $28,000 in legal penalties.

The complaint accuses Shogren of violating professional conduct rules when she “advanced frivolous legal arguments and made allegations of voter fraud with no basis in fact.”

Shogren didn’t respond to a request for comment.