Prineville’s Breese-Iverson stepping down as Oregon House GOP leader

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville, announced Thursday she is stepping down as GOP leader in the Oregon House of Representatives. But she’s not leaving politics.

“Being leader for the past two years has been an honor and I am proud of the accomplishments during my tenure. My constituents, friends and neighbors in House District 59 have always been a top priority to me. I will have more time now for those efforts and to be the most effective Representative I can for the communities I serve,” Breese-Iverson said in a statement.

Breese-Iverson says she “looking toward the next opportunity to serve and bring more balance to Oregon.”

“She is absolutely instrumental to Republicans winning in Oregon,” Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, the Senate Republican Leader, said in a statement. “She has and will be an incredible asset to rural Oregon and helping us achieve a better balance in Salem. I look forward to her next move.”

Breese-Iverson will stay in her role until a new leader is chosen, she said.