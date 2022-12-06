Prineville Rep. Breese-Iverson re-elected Oregon House Republican leader

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville), has been re-elected as House Republican Leader for the upcoming Oregon legislative session.

“I look forward to continuing to serve alongside my friends and colleagues in this role,” said Breese-Iverson said in a statement. “We will continue to fight for much-needed balance. House Republicans will not stop pushing for solutions that focus on the most critical needs of Oregonians.”

Breese-Iverson currently represents District 55, but will be representing the newly-drawn District 59 when the new legislature begins. That covers Prineville, part of Redmond, Madras, Terrebonne and Culver

RELATED: Harney County judge blocks Measure 114; Won’t go into effect Thursday, AG says

Rep. E. Werner Reschke (R-Klamath Falls) will be House Republican Whip.

“I am humbled to have been elected by my colleagues to continue to work towards our common goals of life, liberty, and happiness,” said Reschke.

Reschke will represent the new 55th District which runs from just south of Bend down to the California border.

The session begins on Jan. 9.